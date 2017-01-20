UK: Dec retail sales likely to register 0.4% m/m growth - TDS

Analysts at TDS suggest that the retail sales data will be the major economic release from the UK today which will garner maximum investors’ attention.

Key Quotes

“With anecdotal reports that the majority of retailers experienced strong holiday sales, and consumers pulling forward durable goods purchases before the exchange-rate pass-through boost to prices, we look for Dec retail sales to hold up well. We look for +0.4% m/m compared with the –0.1% that markets are looking for.”