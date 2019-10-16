Analysis team of Danske Bank, points out that unlike Theresa May, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants both the hard-core Brexiteers from the European Research Group (ERG) group and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on board before signing a deal with the EU.
Key Quotes
“Remember the EU can always call an extraordinary EU summit if necessary , so negotiations are likely to continue, even if the EU summit on Thursday-Friday does not ratify a deal.”
“Even if Johnson reaches an agreement with the EU, the big uncertainty is whether he has support at home.”
“The head of the ERG group Steve Baker said the Conservative MPs should 'trust the PM ' after he met with Johnson yesterday. However, The Sun reveals that the ERG is split with some members stating they will reject Johnson's deal .”
“The DUP's votes are still crucial but it said 'gaps remain ' after the leaders met with Johnson last night. The DUP continues to reject a border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Irish Sea. The question is whether Johnson's pledge to give Northern Ireland money from London, EU and Dublin may persuade it.”
“In our view, Pro-Brexit Labour MPs will probably still have reservations about voting in favour of a deal, as Johnson's version of Brexit is harder than Theresa May's. Pro-Brexit Labour MPs want safeguards on workers' rights and environmental and consumer standards. Labour MPs voting for Johnson's deal may be expelled from the party and get their whip withdrawn.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US Retail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds as Barnier optimistic about a Brexit deal
GBP/USD rebounds to the mid-1.2700s after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier expressed optimism about reaching a deal. Earlier reports about an impasse due to the DUP's objection sent it below 1.27. The see-saw continues.
USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data
Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50. Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1480 region
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday.
Ethereum's consolidation tests downside limits and triggers fear
XRP retains the bullish setup and sets itself apart from the general trend. Bitcoin retains its safety zone with respect to the limits. Ethereum reflects the worrying loss of momentum.