UK: David Gauke resigns as Justice Secretary

Ahead of Boris Johnson's visit to the Queen to officially start forming his new government, British justice minister David Gauke has announced his resignation.

However, the news didn't come as a surprise since "Given that I've been in the cabinet since Theresa May came to power, I think the appropriate thing is for me to resign to her," Gauke said in a statement last Sunday.

In the meantime, the GBP continues to ignore political headlines and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2485, up 0.4% on a daily basis.