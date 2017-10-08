UK data amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

UK data amongst market movers today – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that market focus will be on the escalating tension between the US and North Korea over North Korea's missile programme apart from the release of UK data.
Key Quotes
“In the UK, industrial production and construction data for June are out today. This is of interest given the negative growth contributions from manufacturing and construction. The NIESR GDP estimate for July (usually a good predictor of actual GDP growth) and trade balance figures will be announced too.”
“In the US, FOMC member Dudley's speech is likely to be the main event. PPI data and the Monthly Budget Statement are also due for release.”
