After lawmakers voted to stop the UK leaving the European Union (EU) without a deal on Oct. 31, the UK PM Boris Johnson’s senior advisor Dominic Cummings told Reuters that the people should be trusted on Brexit.

When asked if the UK would leave the EU on Oct 31, he said: “Trust the people.”

The Brexit optimism-led rally in the GBP/USD pair has regained traction in the European trading. The rates hit daily tops at 1.2287 before retracing to near 1.2275 region, where it now wavers.