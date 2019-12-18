Analysts at TD Securities are looking for UK CPI to edge a touch lower to 1.4% YoY in November (market 1.5%).

Key Quotes

“Underlying this, we expect core CPI to hold steady at 1.7% y/y (mkt 1.6%) for the third month in a row. With Black Friday having occurred so late in the month this year, we suspect that the discounting won't have been fully captured.”