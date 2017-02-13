UK CPI preview: Inflation expected to accelerate further in Jan - Natixis

Analysts at Natixis offer brief insights on what to expect from the UK CPI report for the month of January, which will be lined up for release tomorrow.

“Inflation is expected to accelerate further, likely reaching 1.8% in January compared to 1.6% in December, boosted by food and energy base effects and currency pass-through.”

“Bad weather conditions in Spain causing food shortages and likely worsening of the skills crisis given government’s priority to control migration are set to add to price and cost pressures in the period ahead.”