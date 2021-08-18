UK CPI misses estimates with 2.0% YoY in July, GBP/USD little changed

UK CPI rises by 2.0% YoY in July vs. +2.2% expected.

Monthly UK CPI arrives at 0% in July vs. +0.3% expected.

GBP/USD holds steady around 1.3740 on downbeat UK CPIs.

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +2.0% in July when compared to +2.5% recorded in June while missing expectations of a +2.2% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) fell to 1.8% YoY last month versus +2.3% registered in June, falling short of the consensus forecast of +2.2%.

The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at 0% in July vs. +0.3% expectations and +0.5% prior.

Main points (via ONS):

“The largest upward contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate came from transport (0.85 percentage points).”

“CPIH was unchanged on the month in July 2021, compared with a rise of 0.4% in July 2020.

“Clothing and footwear, and a variety of recreational goods and services made the largest downward contributions to the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between June and July 2021.”

“Price rises for second-hand cars, compared with falls a year ago, resulted in the largest, partially offsetting, upward contribution to change.”

FX implications:

In an initial reaction to the downbeat UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD pair extended the retreat towards 1.3700.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3735, almost unchanged on the day.