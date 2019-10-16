UK CPI holds steady at 1.7% YoY rate in September vs. 1.8% expected – GBP/USD moves little

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate matched previous month's reading and held steady at 1.7% in September as compared to a modest uptick to 1.8% estimates, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported this Wednesday. Conversely, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at 1.7% YoY during the reported month, up from 1.5% recorded in August and matched consensus forecast . Meanwhile, the monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices rose 0.1% in September, worse than the previous month’s rise of 0.4% and also missed market expectations pointing to a reading of 0.2%. Given that the incoming Brexit headlines have been acting as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the British Pound , Wednesday’s softer UK inflation figures did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

