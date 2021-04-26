UK covid passports for overseas travel could arrive by late June – The Telegraph

As per the latest updates from The Telegraph, published late Monday, the UK is up for proposing covid passports during the June month’s Group of Seven (G7) meeting.

The news states the timeline for executing the plan, initially comprising the UK, the US, France, Italy and Germany, as of June 28.

The proposal includes, per The Telegraph, covid passports, 'green list' countries for travel to and from, as well as bilateral 'travel corridors to allow bypassing tests, quarantine for those vaccinated.

FX implications

Although the news should have strengthened the market sentiment and the GBP/USD prices, traders seem to ignore the news as the cable remains unaffected around 1.3900 whereas Wall Street closed mixed following the release.

