UK: COVID-19 to circulate for a long time with periodic epidemics

Coronavirus is not a short-term crisis and it's likely that it will circulate for a long time with periodic epidemics, the UK government noted in its 51-page recovery strategy published on Monday.
Additional takeaways
"In the near-term, we cannot afford to make drastic changes."
"Those in the clinically extremely vulnerable cohort will continue to be advised to shield themselves for some time yet."
"When travelling everybody (including critical workers) should continue to avoid public transport wherever possible."
"Social distancing guidance on public transport must be followed rigorously."
"Advising that people should aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing not possible."
"Government is examining more stringent enforcement measures for non-compliance."
"Will require all international arrivals not on a shortlist of exemptions to self-isolate in their accommodation for fourteen days on arrival into the UK."
"International travel measures will not come into force on May 13 but will be introduced as soon as possible."
"Examining how to enable people to gather in slightly larger groups to better facilitate small weddings."
"Stage three ambition is to open some of the remaining businesses including hairdressers, salons, food services, pubs and accommodation, places of worship and cinemas."
"Employers should limit the risk of transmission by changing shift patterns, maintain good ventilation."
"Governments financial support measures are extraordinarily expensive and cannot be sustained for a prolonged period of time."
Market reaction
The UK's FTSE 100 Index recovered modestly after this announcement and was last seen down 0.43% at 5,910 points.
