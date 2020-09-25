UK: COVID-19 R number estimate rises to 1.2-1.5 from 1.1-1.4

According to the latest report published by the UK government, the reproduction (R) number estimate for coronavirus infections in the UK rose to 1.2-1.5 range from 1.1-14 range previously, as reported by Reuters.

Additionally, the growth rate range increased to 4%-8% from 2%-7%.

While announcing the new restriction measures earlier in the week, "I must emphasize that if R does not go below 1, there could be more restrictions," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged slightly lower on this report and was last seen losing 0.35% on the day at 5,802.