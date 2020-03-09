UK coronavirus cases rise by 30% to 273, third death reported

According to the UK Department of Health and Social Care, the Kingdom reported a 30% rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total count up to 273.
Further details
“The number of cases had risen by 64 from Saturday, the biggest one-day increase so far.
The largest concentration of cases is in London, which has had 51.
A third person had died in Britain after testing positive for the virus.
The patient was over 60 years old, had “significant underlying health conditions” and had recently travelled from an affected area.”
