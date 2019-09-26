UK consumer sentiment falls to six-year low - YouGov/Cebr

According to the market research company YouGov’s monthly consumer sentiment indicator, the UK consumer sentiment has fallen to a six-year low due to increased Brexit and trade-related uncertainty that weighs on the public finances, as cited by Reuters.

Key Findings:

The monthly consumer sentiment indicator, compiled with economic consultancy Cebr, dropped to 103.4 in September from 104.0 in August, its lowest level since May 2013.

Kay Neufeld, head of macroeconomics at Cebr, said: “It is clear now that the UK has shifted into a slower growth mode due to a combination of ongoing domestic political uncertainty and global economic headwinds.”

Uncertainty about the terms and timing on which Britain will leave the EU has depressed business investment, but consumer demand has proved resilient so far, according to official data.