UK construction PMI to gain further ground in December to 53.5 - TDS

Research Team at TDS is looking for the UK construction PMI to gain further ground in December to 53.5, compared to consensus expectations for a 0.4pt decline to 52.4.

Key Quotes

“The industry seems to be largely shrugging off any Brexit-related uncertainty, and in fact according to the PMI has rebounded to its strongest level since before the buy-to-let restrictions kicked in in the spring of 2016. So we look for further modest gains into 2017.”