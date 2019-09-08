UK: Conservative politician Amber Rudd resigns amid lack of effort to get Brexit deal

Amber Rudd, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Minister for Women and Equalities, has announced her resignation from her cabinet post in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government citing a lack of effort to get a new Brexit deal with the European Union.

"The Government is expending a lot of energy to prepare for 'no deal' but I have not seen the same level of intensity go into our talks with the European Union, who have asked us to present alternative arrangements to the Irish backstop," Rudd said in her resignation letter.

Commenting on Rudd's decision, British finance minister Sajid Javid said the view that the government was not doing enough to get a Brexit deal could not be further from the truth. "We are straining every sinew to get a Brexit deal," Javid said. "I am absolutely convinced we can still get a deal."