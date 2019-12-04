UK ComRes GE2019 Poll:

Conservatives: 42% (-1%) .

Labour: 32% (-1%) .

Lib Dems: 12% (-1%) .

Brexit: 3% (-1%).

FX implications:

Nothing here to rock the apple cart. Markets pay closer attention to the YouGov polls that have shown a consistent lead in the poll by the tory party. Should the Tories win, it is highly expected that a Brexit deal will get done which has been supporting GBP crosses. However, the Conservative-Labour vote spread has narrowed slightly, now teetering around 10%.

There were two election risks in view, according to analysts at TD Securities: