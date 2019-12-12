UK: Comfortable Conservative majority in elections? – TDS

In view of analysts at TD Securities, the most likely outcome of the UK elections is a comfortable Conservative majority of 340+ seats.
Key Quotes
“There is still a lot of fear that we could see a hung parliament despite the Conservative party's lead all through the campaign. Exit polls released at 10pm will give us our first good indication of how the election went, and whether voter sentiment held steady from the polls through to the ballot box.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from post-Fed highs ahead of Lagarde's ECB debut
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the six-week highs that were fueled by dovish comments from the Fed's Powell. Lagarde makes her first ECB decision and Trump's tariff decision is eyed.
GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day
GBP/USD is holding onto gains above 1.32 as Brits go to the polls. PM Johnson's Conservatives are in the lead but the race is tight in many constituencies. The US dollar remains depressed after the Fed.
Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut
The US dollar remains on the back foot after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, clarified that his personal bar for raising rates is high. He first wants to see significant and persistent inflation before hiking.
Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.
USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region
USD/JPY continues to show some resilience below mid-108.00s. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and lends support. UK election, trade uncertainty might keep a lid on any strong gains.