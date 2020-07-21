UK Close to abandoning post-Brexit Trade Deal - Telegraph

As early Asian traders walk in, there is news doing the rounds that the UK is close to abandoning a trade deal with the EU.

TELEGRAPH FRONT: Britain close to abandoning hope of Brexit trade deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vscw80ZIaH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 21, 2020

GBP/USD is unnerved by the article though, hadn't around 1.2727 and steady.

However, here is little doubt that investors remain quite aware of the downside risks to the pound while uncertainty around the UK-EU trade negotiations lingers.