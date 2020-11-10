UK Claimant Count unexpectedly drops in October, GBP/USD remains below 1.3200

UK Oct jobless claims changed -29.8K vs +36K expected.

The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 1.9% YoY vs. 1.5% expected.

The unemployment rate in the UK rises to 4.8% in September.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate ticked higher to 4.8% in September vs. the previous 4.5% and 4.8% expected, while the claimant count change showed a surprise drop last month.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits dropped by 29.8K in September, against expectations +36K and -40.2K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.3% vs. 7.4% last.

The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +1.9% 3Mo/YoY in Sept versus +0.8% last and +1.5% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at +1.3% 3Mo/YoY in Sept versus +0.1% previous and +1.1% expected.

Early estimates for October 2020 suggest that there is a slight drop over the month in the number of payroll employees in the UK. Since March 2020, the number of payroll employees has fallen by 782,000. Redundancies have reached a record high in the most recent period. Total hours worked, while still low, show signs of recovery. Vacancies have continued to recover in the latest period but are still below the levels seen before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Annual growth in employee pay continued to strengthen as more employees returned to work from furlough, but pay growth is still subdued. The UK employment rate in the three months to September 2020 was estimated at 75.3%. In October 2020, 33,000 fewer people were in payrolled employment when compared with September 2020.

Upbeat UK jobs data had little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD kept its range below 1.3200, up 0.19% on the day.