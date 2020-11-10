UK Claimant Count unexpectedly drops in October, GBP/USD remains below 1.3200

- UK Oct jobless claims changed -29.8K vs +36K expected.
- The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 1.9% YoY vs. 1.5% expected.
- The unemployment rate in the UK rises to 4.8% in September.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate ticked higher to 4.8% in September vs. the previous 4.5% and 4.8% expected, while the claimant count change showed a surprise drop last month.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits dropped by 29.8K in September, against expectations +36K and -40.2K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.3% vs. 7.4% last.
The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +1.9% 3Mo/YoY in Sept versus +0.8% last and +1.5% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at +1.3% 3Mo/YoY in Sept versus +0.1% previous and +1.1% expected.
Key points (via ONS)
Early estimates for October 2020 suggest that there is a slight drop over the month in the number of payroll employees in the UK.
Since March 2020, the number of payroll employees has fallen by 782,000.
Redundancies have reached a record high in the most recent period.
Total hours worked, while still low, show signs of recovery.
Vacancies have continued to recover in the latest period but are still below the levels seen before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Annual growth in employee pay continued to strengthen as more employees returned to work from furlough, but pay growth is still subdued.
The UK employment rate in the three months to September 2020 was estimated at 75.3%.
In October 2020, 33,000 fewer people were in payrolled employment when compared with September 2020.
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
GBP/USD reaction
Upbeat UK jobs data had little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD kept its range below 1.3200, up 0.19% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.32 amid upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32 after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD bouncing from lows as markets cool about vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is rising above 1.18 as US yields drop. Markets are calming after responding rapidly to news about an upcoming covid vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD recovers further from 1-month lows, climbs to $1890 level
Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slump. A pullback in the equity markets and the US bond yields extended some support to the metal.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.