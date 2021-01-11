UK Chief Medical Adviser: We are at the worst point in the coronavirus epidemic

“We are at the worst point in the epidemic,” the UK Chief Medical Adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, warned about the coronavirus situation in the country on Monday.

Key comments

In parts of London, 1/20 people have the virus.

If we don't want more deaths, we all have to play our part.

This is an appalling situation.

These come after reports that the UK government may tighten its covid restrictions, as the medical system is under heavy pressure, with hospitals flooded with patients.

