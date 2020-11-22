UK Chancellor Sunak: Should not sign EU deal at any price – The Guardian

As the UK and the European Union (EU) enter the key week for the Brexit negotiations, UK’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently crossed wires, via The Guardian.
The Finance Minister (FM) Sunak marked optimism towards reaching a trade deal with the bloc while also citing worries over the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on the economy.
While highlighting covid as a major concern than Brexit, the diplomat said, “We should not be going for a deal at any price, that would be the wrong thing to do and I think there are things that are important to us in these negotiations, and we’ve been entire, as I said, reasonable, consistent and transparent.”
Elsewhere, The Times came out with the news, relying on the anonymous Whitehall source, while saying that there is an increasing expectation of a deal.
GBP/USD is yet to react…
With the global markets yet to start the week, GBP/USD fails to provide a clear reaction to the news that suggests a mild pullback in the Cable that marked a six-day winning streak off-late. The pair lastly flirted with the 1.3300 round-figure on Friday.
