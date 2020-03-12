UK Chancellor Sunak: Ready to add more stimulus if coronavirus situation requires, GBP/USD edges up

Rishi Sunak, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, has said that the Covid-19 outbreak will likely spread in a significant way. Sunak added that the government is accelerating its preparations toward the delay phase of coronavirus. More importantly for markets, he reiterated that he is ready to add more stimulus if the situation requires it.

GBP/USD eis extending its recovery to above 1.2820.

On Wednesday, the chancellor introduced a new budget including money to mitigate the virus, relief for businesses, and massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of England cut rates by 50 basis point in a coordinated effort.