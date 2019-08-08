UK Chancellor Sajid Javid: To delay a review of public spending due this year - Reuters

Reuters recently came out with the news quoting the UK’s Finance Minister Sajid Javid saying that he would delay a long-planned review of public spending due this year to allow officials to focus on preparing for Brexit on Oct. 31.
Mr. Chancellor was further quoted saying that he would postpone the full three-year spending review until 2020, and instead set out spending limits next month for just the 2020/21 financial year, the same practice like his predecessor Philip Hammond.
FX implications
While the news is yet to mark its impact on the GBP/USD, likely negative, it shows increased preparations by the UK policymakers towards no-deal Brexit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking
EUR/USD is trading between a range of 1.1181 and 1.1233, down -0.10% on the session as markets move into consolidation for the most part with a slight recovery in risk appetite.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500
Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.