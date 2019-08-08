UK Chancellor Sajid Javid: To delay a review of public spending due this year - Reuters

Reuters recently came out with the news quoting the UK’s Finance Minister Sajid Javid saying that he would delay a long-planned review of public spending due this year to allow officials to focus on preparing for Brexit on Oct. 31.

Mr. Chancellor was further quoted saying that he would postpone the full three-year spending review until 2020, and instead set out spending limits next month for just the 2020/21 financial year, the same practice like his predecessor Philip Hammond.

FX implications

While the news is yet to mark its impact on the GBP/USD, likely negative, it shows increased preparations by the UK policymakers towards no-deal Brexit.