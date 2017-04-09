UK Chancellor Hammond: Not the time for lawmakers to seek to amend

UK Chancellor Philip Hammond recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, saying that it wasn't time for lawmakers to seek to amend or delay EU withdrawal legislation. Earlier in the day, The UK PM Theresa May argued that the UK was ready to intensify Brexit Talks with the EU. On Friday, David Davis, UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, claimed that he was a determined optimist in getting a good Brexit deal and that he was not expecting regulatory ‘race to the bottom’ following Brexit.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.