UK Chancellor Hammond: can create certainty for UK businesses by avoiding cliff-edge Brexit

UK Chancellor Hammond: can create certainty for UK businesses by avoiding cliff-edge BrexitBy Haresh Menghani
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, is out on the wires now, saying that by avoiding cliff-edge Brexit, we can create certainty for UK businesses
Additional quotes (via LiveSquawk):
• Will consider the OECD's recommendations and act where we can
• Boosting productivity will be a theme of the budget.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair extended its post-Carney slide and is currently flirting with session lows near the 1.3200 handle.
