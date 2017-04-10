UK: CBI's response to UK PM May's speech

UK: CBI's response to UK PM May's speechBy Eren Sengezer
The Confederation of British Industry published a response to the Prime Minister's Conservative Party Conference speech, with key quotes found below:
- The Prime Minister’s praise for the risk takers, innovators and entrepreneurs, and business, large and small, was refreshing and important to hear.
- Markets are not perfect and the UK’s business community recognises the power of effective state intervention.
- There is no question that the UK’s housing shortage needs action.
- On Brexit, it was important to see a continuation of the positive tone from the Florence speech.
- The next stage must be urgent action to agree the standstill transition with EU partners by the end of the year, and the shape of the final deal as early as possible in the New Year.
- Every day wasted is lost investment and new jobs not created.
