UK CBI warns PM hopefuls: No-deal Brexit will cause severe damage

Reuters reports the warning issued by the Director-General of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Carolyn Fairbairn to the 12 candidates hoping to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister.

Key Quotes:

“Firms large and small are clear that leaving the EU with a deal is the best way forward.”

“Short-term disruption and long-term damage to British competitiveness will be severe if we leave without one.”

“The vast majority of firms can never be prepared for no-deal, particularly our SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) members who cannot afford complex and costly contingency plans.”

“We have a clear message for the next Conservative leader and future Prime Minister. Champion business.”