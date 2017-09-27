UK CBI Oct retail sales expectations hit the highest since Dec 2016

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) published its latest survey of the UK retailers and wholesalers, revealing that the UK retail sales for the month of Oct rose to the highest levels since Dec 2016.

Survey was conducted between Aug 25 and Sept 14 and based on 55 retail firms.

Key Details:

UK CBI Oct retail sales expectations 23 vs 19 previous, the highest since Dec 2016

Sept retail sales balance 42 vs 5 expected and 10 previous, the highest since Dec 2015