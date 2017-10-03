UK: Busy day with trade, IP, and construction data releases for the month of January - TDS

Analysts at TDS expects that its going to be a busy day for UK with trade, IP, and construction data releases for the month of January.

Key Quotes

“Markets are looking for manufacturing activity in the IP report to decline by -0.7% m/m, but we see upside risks and think that manufacturing production is more likely to come in flat or even eke out a tiny gain. For construction, we’re more or less in line with the -0.2% m/m fall that markets are looking for. And lastly for trade, market expectations are for the visible trade balance to come in little changed from the prior month at -£11.0bn in January.”