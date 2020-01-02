UK businesses report fall in Brexit uncertainty in Dec - BOE survey

According to a Bank of England (BOE) survey, conducted before and after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide election victory on Dec. 12, the UK businesses reported a fall in Brexit-related uncertainty last month.

Key Findings:

“The BoE said a gauge of Brexit uncertainty in its monthly Decision Makers' Panel survey fell to a six-month low in December.

However, 42% of respondents said they did not expect Brexit uncertainty to be resolved until 2021 at the earliest, up from 34% in November,

The survey of 2,887 business executives was conducted between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.”

The selling interest around the GBP/USD pair seems to have regained momentum after the UK Final Manufacturing PMI disappointed while markets continue to weigh in the future UK-EU relationship. At the press time, the Cable trades near 1.3210/12, down -0.32% on the day.