UK: Businesses ramp up stockpiling ahead of end of transition period – Reuters

British businesses are ramping up their stockpiling ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31st, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing industry sources.

"We have told our customers that the best thing you can do now is stock up, stockpile, and they're bringing in as much as they can," Jon Swallow, director of Jordon Freight, told Reuters. "The consequence of that is there's simply not enough capacity and the prices are going through the roof."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged lower on this headline and was last seen losing 0.55% on the day at 6,355.