UK businesses must find £10bn a year to cover Brexit pension shortfall - ITV

According to a PWC report, reported by ITV, British businesses must find £10bn a year to cover Brexit pension shortfall.

Key Points:

The shortfall for defined benefit pensions schemes - which guarantees a retirement income linked to final salaries - jumped by £90 billion last year to stand at £560 billion by the end of 2016 amid a notable drop in British government bond yields and a cut to interest rates

A report by PwC showed that the referendum alone sparked an £80 billion shortfall within just 24 hours, with the deficit rising from £510 billion to £590 billion between June 23 and June 24