UK businesses call for three-year Brexit transitional deal - RTRS

UK businesses call for three-year Brexit transitional deal - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
In a letter organised by the UK’s Confederation of British Industry (CBI), more than 100 companies employing a total of more than one million people in Britain and the European Union demanded a three-year Brexit transitional deal to protect jobs in Britain and Europe, Reuters reports.
The letter read: “Until transitional arrangements can be agreed and trade discussed the risk of ‘no deal’ remains real and has to be planned for, with inevitable consequences for jobs and growth on both sides.”
“Businesses across the EU and UK are clear: being able to plan for a transition of up to 3 years that avoids a cliff edge is critical for our collective prosperity,” it cited.
