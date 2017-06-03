UK budget may see 2017 economic growth outlook upgraded – BBG

UK budget may see 2017 economic growth outlook upgraded – BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Fergal O'Brien, Economics editor at Bloomberg, expects the Office for Budget Responsibility to update its forecasts this week as part of Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Budget, and take into account as well the economy’s momentum since its last outlook in November.
However, O’Brien goes on to add that recent signs of slower growth may mean any upgrade will be modest. There’s also a chance that projections for later years will be reduced.