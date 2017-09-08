UK Brexit Sec. Davis: Significant step forward has been taken in Brexit talksBy Eren Sengezer
David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, in a letter summarized the second round of Brexit negotiations, with the key quotes, via Reuters; found below:
- Latest talks have been difficult, but ‘ultimately productive’
- Significant step forward has been taken in Brexit talks
- Significant convergence on key Brexit issues in talks
- EU citizens in the UK will have legal redress and be able to enforce their rights
- Second round of negotiations have given us a lot to be positive about
- They have however only served to reinforce my view that we cannot negotiate the UK’s exit properly without addressing what our future relationship looks like
