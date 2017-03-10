UK Brexit Sec. Davis: Will be ready for alternative if UK fails to secure good deal

UK Brexit Sec. Davis: Will be ready for alternative if UK fails to secure good dealBy Eren Sengezer
The UK's Brexit Secretary David Davis recently crossed the wires, saying that they would be ready for an alternative in case the UK failed to secure a good deal with the EU, as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes:
- Certain that a deal on citizens rights can be secured soon
- Errors in Brexit talks could cost taxpayers billions of pounds
