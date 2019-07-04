UK Brexit Sec. Barclay: No deal could mean a recession and shortages – Sky News

The Sky News reports the latest comments by the UK Brexit Secretary Barclay, as he warns of the recession risks in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Key Quotes:

Can't rule out a recession, price rises in the supermarkets, or traffic jams on the roads on a no deal Brexit.

"As a former Treasury minister no one can ever rule out what could happen in the future."

"The question is are we doing everything we can to prepare and are we trying to get a deal in the first instance, but if not how do we prepare in a sensible and professional manner? And that is what we're working extremely hard for the government to do."