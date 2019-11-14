UK Brexit Party leader Farage: We will fight labour in all its seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Thursday said they will fight the Labour party in all of its seats.

The British pound's reaction has been so far limited to Farage's comments. At the moment, the GBP/USD pair is virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2845. Below are some additional comments, per Reuters.

"Labour is more about Hoxton than it is about Hull - it has been taken over by London intellectuals."

"Labour voters will stay at home in this election which gives Brexit Party an opportunity."

"Brexit Party candidates coming under pressure not to put themselves up for election."