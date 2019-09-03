UK Brexit Party leader Farage: PM Johnson does not want a no-deal Brexit

The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was on the wires earlier today, via Reuters, expressing his doubt over PM Johnson’s intent to take Brexit out of the European Union (EU) without a deal.
Key Quotes:
“Of course, if Boris Johnson says we’re leaving, we’re going to have a clean break... then we, the Brexit Party, would put country before party and tell Mr Johnson that we want to help you in any way we can,”
“But I’m afraid that’s not what the prime minister wants to do and that was made very clear by his statement outside Downing Street last night. He is intent on reheating Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement.”
The bears seem to take a breather, allowing GBP/USD to steady near 1.1990 region, with the risks still titled towards the downside. The UK lawmakers are set to vote on a plan to block PM Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.
