UK BRC: Brits increased spending in August, but inflation pinch persists

UK BRC: Brits increased spending in August, but inflation pinch persistsBy Omkar Godbole
The British Retail Consortium {BRC] says the British shoppers increased their spending August at a fastest rate so far this year, although the inflation pinch still persists.
Retail sales rose by an annual 1.3% on like-for-like basis, says BRC. Total sales jumped 2.4% compared to July’s reading of 1.4%.
“Non-food retail sales remain at levels seen two years ago and strong food sales largely reflect rising prices, with growth in volume terms weaker than last year”, the BRC said.
