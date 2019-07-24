UK: Boris Johnson officially becomes Britain's new Prime Minister

UK Conservative Party leader Borish Johnson officially became Britain's new Prime Minister today after being asked to form a government during his meeting with the Queen at the Buckingham Palace.

The GBP didn't react to this development as it was only a formality after the results of the Conservative party leadership contest was announced yesterday. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2489, adding 0.42% on a daily basis while the EUR/GBP pair was down 0.45% at 0.8925.