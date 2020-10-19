UK believes there is no basis to resume Brexit talks, GBP trades heavy

The latest update for Brexit developments is not so positive for GBP, but there could still be light at the end of the tunnel.
Reuters reports that Britain said on Monday there was still no basis for trade talks with the European Union to resume, following a call between British and EU negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier.
''The UK continues to believe there is no basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach from the EU,” a statement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said.
“This means an EU approach consistent with trying to find an agreement between sovereign equals and with acceptance that movement needs to come from the EU side as well as the UK.”
However, the spokesman did describe the call as constructive and said that both sides had agreed to remain in close touch.
“The UK has noted the EU’s proposal to genuinely intensify talks, which is what would be expected at this stage in a negotiation,” the statement said.
GBP/USD remains in positive territory to start the week despite the hold-ups in talks.
GBP/USD is trading at 1.2983, a touch below the highs of 1.3024, up 0.53% for the day and trades up from a low of 1.2889.
Since the headline, however, GBP/USD has lost some ground and is pressuring a near term support structure.
15-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.18, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold eases from multi-day tops, still well bid above $1900 mark
Gold spiked to multi-day tops, around the $1918 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $10 thereafter.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.