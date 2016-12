The number of new mortgages approved by BBA-backed banks fell short of expectations in November, data from the British Bankers' Association (BBA) showed on Wednesday.

The UK November BBA mortgage approvals arrived at 40.659k versus 40.835k previous, and 41.4k expectations.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD extends its reversal from just shy of 1.23 handle and now hits fresh session lows at 1.2234, losing-0.30% on the day.