UK Average Earnings ex-Bonus rose 7.8% 3M YoY in August, as expected

Wage inflation in the United Kingdom (UK), as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, rose 7.8% 3M YoY in August, as against a 7.9% increase registered in July, the partial labor data released by the Office for National Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday. The market expectation was for a 7.8% increase.
Average Earnings Including Bonus rose 8.1% in the same period, at a slightly weaker pace than analysts' estimate of 8.3%. The August increase in pay growth was of 8.5%.
In September, 11,000 fewer people were in payrolled employment when compared with August.
Additional details
UK vacancies 988,000 in three months to Sept.
UK real regular pay, using CPI measure of inflation, +0.7% yy in 3 months to August.
UK real total pay, using CPI measure of inflation, +0.8% yy in 3 months to August.
The ONS delayed the release of employment data by a week to improve the quality of the data, wage data was released as planned.
Pound Sterling reaction to the UK wage inflation data
With the immediate market reaction, the Pound Sterling tested intraday lows below 1.2200 on mixed inflation readings. As of writing, GBP/USD was down 0.20% on the day at 1.2190.
The data was expected to have little impact on the Pound Sterling as the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) threw cold water on pay growth data at the September meeting.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.24%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.34%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|-0.42%
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|-0.31%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.24%
|0.34%
|0.41%
|0.29%
|0.25%
|0.28%
|0.33%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.18%
|0.04%
|-0.26%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|NZD
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|0.01%
|-0.29%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|-0.30%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
