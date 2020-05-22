UK, Australia, Canada: Deeply concerned at proposals for new Hong Kong security law

The UK, Canada and Australia in a joint statement voiced their opposition to China proposals for new Hong Kong national security law.

"We are deeply concerned at proposals for new Hong Kong national security legislation," the statement read, per Reuters. "Making such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine ‘one country, two systems'."

Market reaction

This statement failed to have a significant impact on risk perception. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were down between 0.15% and 0.5% on the day.