UK August jobs report: unemployment rate tick lower, wage growth disappoints

UK August jobs report: unemployment rate tick lower, wage growth disappointsBy Haresh Menghani
According to the latest UK jobs report, released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, the UK official jobless rate ticked lower to 4.3% in July, while the claimant count unexpectedly dropped in August.
In fact, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits dropped by -2.8K in August as against an expected rise of 0.6K and a drop of 2.9K (revised higher from 4.2K) recorded in the previous month.
Wage growth, excluding bonuses bettered expectations, came in at 2.1% versus 2.1% previous and expected, while the gauge including bonuses also surprised on the downside, coming in at 2.1% 3m y/y versus 2.3% expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.