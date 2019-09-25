UK Attorney General Cox: No further prorogation that does not comply with Supreme Court ruling

British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox on Wednesday said that they were disappointed with the fact that the UK Supreme Court a different view and added that the government accepts the judgement and that it lost the case.

"There will be no further prorogation that does not comply with Supreme Court ruling," Cox added.

Despite these comments, the British pound remains under selling pressure. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.62% on the day at 1.2410 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.45% at 0.8860.