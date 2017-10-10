UK: Annualized industrial production jumps in Aug, a big beat on expectations

UK: Annualized industrial production jumps in Aug, a big beat on expectationsBy Dhwani Mehta
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Tuesday, showing that the pace of growth in the overall industrial activity improved dramatically in August, much-better than the consensus forecasts.
Manufacturing output arrived at 0.4% m/m in August versus a 0.4% rise (revised down from 0.5%) seen in July, while total industrial output came in at 0.2% in the reported month, against a 0.3% increase (revised higher from 0.2%) seen in July.
On annualized basis, UK manufacturing production figures came in at 2.8% in Aug, bettering expectations. Total industrial output also jumped and arrived at 1.6% in Aug, beating expectations of a 0.8% reading and against the previous 1.1% print.
