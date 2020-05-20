UK annualized CPI misses estimates with +0.8% in April, GBP/USD keeps gains

- UK CPI rises 0.8% YoY in April vs. +0.9% expected.
- Monthly UK CPI arrives at -0.2% in April vs. -0.1% expected.
- GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2270 amid broad dollar strength.
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +0.8% in April when compared to +1.5% booked in March while missing expectations of a +0.9% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at +1.4% YoY last month versus +1.6% booked in March while missing the consensus forecast of +1.5%.
The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at -0.2% in April vs. -0.1% expectations and 0.0% last.
Main points (via ONS):
“The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in April 2020 came from recreation and culture (0.31 percentage points).
Falling energy and fuel pump prices resulted in the largest downward contributions to the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between March and April 2020.
Rising prices for recreational goods resulted in a partially offsetting upward contribution to change.
As a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we identified 90 CPIH items (or 16.3% of the CPIH basket by weight) that were unavailable to consumers in the UK, as detailed in Coronavirus and the effects on UK prices; compared with the February 2020 index (the most recent “normal” collection), we have collected a weighted total of 77.8% (excluding unavailable items) of the number of price quotes for the April 2020 index, although the coverage varies across the range of items.”
FX implications:
Following the below-estimates UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD pair kept its range trade intact around 1.2265 region, up 0.15% on a daily basis.
All eyes remain on the Bank of England (BOE) Andrew Bailey’s testimony due later on Wednesday at 1330 GMT for fresh direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2250 amid weak UK inflation, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250, marginally higher amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later.
EUR/USD edging higher amid a mixed market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, higher. as the market mood is recovering. Optimism about the EU fund and doubts about the Moderana's coronavirus vaccine results are in the mix. The FOMC Meeting Minutes are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar decline resumes after breather due to vaccine doubts, Fed remains in focus
Markets have stabilized and the risk-on mood has resumed, pushing the dollar and yen lower after the breather, a result of cooling down regarding vaccine and Federal stimulus hopes. Inflation figures, central bank talk, and speculation about the economic recovery are eyed.
Gold: Battles $1750 amid tepid sentiment, ahead of FOMC minutes
Gold prices (XAU/USD) is reversing a dip below the 1750 level, looking to challenge the new two-day high of 1751.38 reached in early Asia.
US Dollar Index stays side-lined near 99.70, looks to data, Powell
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is alternating gains with losses on Tuesday around the 99.70 region. All the attention will be on the testimony by Fed’s Powell.